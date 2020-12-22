Rockstar plans to add more content for a single playthrough GTA Online

Rockstar plans to release more single-player content in GTA Online.

In December, GTA Online players received The Cayo Perico Heist update with a heist on a new exotic island. Still, the main feature of the activity was crank up the robbery both in a cooperative and alone.

In an interview with GQ, Rockstar North Director of Design Scott Butchard said that the developers have long thought about making the game more friendly for single players and decided to implement the idea in a new update.

“We want to respect teams and players who want to play cooperatively. But at the same time, so that solo players have a relevant experience. Both methods have their advantages. If you do it alone, you get a 100% stake, and it will be much easier for you to act discreetly and plan when you are not connected. With multiple players, you can split up and do multiple things at the same time, “write the developers.

Butchard added that the team plans to add more Solo items in future updates.