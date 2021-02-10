Robots will be created in the manner of the behavior of a bunch of worms

A group of scientists decided to use the properties of a clot of worms, in particular the hive mind, to create a swarm of robots.

A new study by researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology describes how worms self-organize and act as “active matter.” These principles of collective behavior can be used to build robots, they say.

We were curious as to why these worms form these living substances. We have now shown through mathematical models and biological experiments that the formation of clots provides a kind of collective decision-making, in particular, to survive longer without drying out. We have also shown that they can move together: no other organisms we know of at the macro level exhibit this behavior. Saad Bhamla, Associate Professor, School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology

First, the authors observed a clot of worms: they pulled them out of the water. First, the worms began to search for water one by one. When these searches were unsuccessful, they formed a spherical clot, in which individual individuals took turns out to the outer surface, open to the air, so that not a single individual would be greatly affected by the lack of moisture. In such a clot, the worms can survive 10 times longer than alone.

Collective activity increases the chances of survival of the entire group, which can vary from 10 worms to 50 thousand pieces.

The researchers hope to further explore the collective dynamics of worm clots and use their knowledge to create swarms of robots that work together to perform tasks that they could not do alone.