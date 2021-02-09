Robotic vision taught to distinguish between types of human touch

Researchers at Cornell University taught the robot to identify types of physical interactions, from patting to hitting and hugging.

New ShadowSense technology – detects and identifies human touch using the camera. This is versatile compared to tactile sensors that simply take up space and add weight to the structure.

The new development came about as an idea for robotic tow trucks that could guide people to safety during an emergency. Such a robot must be able to communicate with people in extreme conditions.

Installing a large number of contact sensors would add weight to the robot, so the developers solved the problem differently. They measured the intensity and type of tactile contact using a camera: it can analyze how a person touches the robot and what their intentions are.

The prototype robot consists of nylon skin stretched around a cylindrical skeleton. Under the robot’s skin is a USB camera that connects to a laptop. Researchers have developed a neural network algorithm that uses previously recorded training data to distinguish between six palm-touch sensory gestures: fist bump, two-handed touch, hug, pointing at an object, and no touch.

As a result, the robot will determine the type of interaction with an accuracy of 87.5 to 96%, depending on the lighting.