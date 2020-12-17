Robert Lewandowski named 2020 FIFA Best Player

The International Football Federation (FIFA) named the Pole Robert Lewandowski as the best player in 2020. The ceremony took place online on Thursday.

In addition to the 32-year-old Bayern striker, two-time Portuguese winner Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) and 2019 laureate Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Argentinean, were nominated for the award.

In the 2019/20 season, Lewandowski with Bayern Munich became the winner of the championship, the German Cup and Super Cup and the Champions League. The forward has 55 goals and 10 assists, making it the best scoring season of his career.

Lewandowski has represented Bayern Munich since 2014. He also played for the German “Borussia”, the Polish “Znich” and “Lech”. In 2020, he was also named the best player by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The FIFA Player of the Year award was established in 2016. In addition to Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski, Croatian Luka Modric (2018) became its laureate.