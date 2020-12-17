Robbie Williams almost died because of a fish diet

The 46-year-old performer admitted that a diet high in fish could take his life if not for the vigilance of his wife. Ayda Field-Williams felt that something was wrong and sent her husband to the doctor, who was shocked by the tests received.

“I ate fish twice a day, and I had the worst mercury poisoning a doctor has ever encountered,” Robbie Williams recalled during an interview on Radio X. “Do you know what I thought when I heard that? I won! This is how my ego works. I have the tallest … did you say the tallest? Thank you. I literally won the mercury award! “

“I got tested because my wife is neurotic and constantly does all kinds of tests. Anyway, thank God! I could die from mercury, and arsenic poisoning added the singer. ” The next day, I switched to plant foods.”

Robbie and Ayda have been married since 2010 and have four children – 8-year-old Theodora, 6-year-old Charlton, 2-year-old Colette and baby Bo, who is not yet a year old. The couple’s two youngest heirs were born through surrogacy.