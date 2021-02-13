Robbers broke into the house of Everton head coach Ancelotti

The head coach of the English football club Everton Carlo Ancelotti was robbed on Friday evening. The portal Football Italia reports.

The two robbers were wearing masks; the daughter of a 61-year-old Italian found them at the crime scene. Police said Ancelotti’s safe was stolen. None of the Ancelotti family was hurt, the coach himself was not at home at the robbery time.

Ancelotti worked at Real Madrid from 2013 to 2015, winning the Spanish Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup. Since December 2019, he has been leading Everton. He also worked for the Italian Regiana, Parma, Juventus, Milan, Napoli, the English Chelsea, the French Paris Saint-Germain and the German Bavaria. He has 20 trophies to his credit, including three victories in the Champions League.