Riverdale’s star Madeline Petsch complains about mental health after breaking up

The star of the series “Riverdale” Madeline Petsch admitted that she could hardly control herself during the pandemic and lockdown. She fell into depression after breaking up with actor and musician Travis Mills.

In an interview with Flaunt, Cheryl Blossom’s performer said that she asked her best friend to move in with her during self-isolation. He tried to help Madeline cope with a difficult psychological state.

“My mental health was at an all-time low. Every day was a real challenge for me. Therapy has become an essential element of maintaining sanity, ”Petsch admitted.

The actress remembered that she tried to look for positive in everything around after the move of a friend. She started reading motivational books. She was most impressed by Vibrate Higher Daily, which talks about how to exude positive every day. However, isolation did not at all contribute to the restoration of mental balance.

“I felt lonely. I was anxious about the quarantine. It seemed to me that without working on ‘Riverdale’ I was just nobody,” says Madeline.

Petsch noted that in addition to reading, meditation, keeping a personal diary and communicating with loved ones helped her overcome fears. According to the actress, she tried to think that everything is fine with her every day: there is a roof over her head and food.

We will remind, Madeline Petsch and Travis Mills met for more than three years, but at the beginning of last year, the musician announced the separation. Mills admitted that he would remember with gratitude the time spent with his ex-lover, and decided not to delete their joint photos from his Instagram account.