Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan reveals the name of her son

The star of the series “Riverdale” and “My nanny is a vampire” Vanessa Morgan in January this year became a mother for the first time. But only the other day, she declassified the baby’s name and even showed a photo from the hospital, which shows the baby’s little hand.

“On January 29th, Michael and I welcomed the birth of our beautiful boy, River. Words cannot describe such love. We enjoy this time at home, being present and giving him all the love in the world … Becoming a parent is the most rewarding gift in the whole world. Thank you, Lord, ”- signed the photo Morgan.

Recall that the child’s father was basketball player Michael Kopek, whom the actress married in January last year, six months after the engagement. However, this marriage did not become long and happy. Already in the summer of 2020, after Vanessa announced her pregnancy, news appeared about her separation from Michael. It was Kopek who filed for divorce.

After that, some Instagram users began to doubt that Michael was the father of the baby. Like, infidelity was the reason for the divorce. But her colleagues immediately stood up for the pregnant Morgan, assuring that she was an honest and amazing girl who would become a wonderful mother.

The actress does not despair. She separately thanked the showrunners for the opportunity to fit her pregnancy into the stories and continue filming organically. For example, during the filming of “My nanny is a vampire” she even participated in a scene with live snakes.

“I can’t wait to show my little guy what his mom was up to eight weeks before he was born,” Vanessa wrote on social media.