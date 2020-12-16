Free News

BY Sam Smith 59 Views
Riverdale star Lili Reinhart unveils her phone number

American actress Lili Reinhart, famous for her role in the TV series “Riverdale”, left the publication in the form of a video in which she tells her fans how they can take part in a small rally from the celebrity herself. The girl explained that to get a chance to win, fans must write the cherished words at the right time and send them to the actress’s phone.

“Email me at +1 (310) 356-9288 with the phrase ‘Happy Holidays’ until tomorrow (12/15) at 8:00 pm PT for a chance to get a holiday treat,” Lily announced.

The post received an incredible response from fans who were ready to start sending their messages as soon as they found out the actress’s phone number.

