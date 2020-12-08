Rita Ora spoke about a short romance with Rob Kardashian

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Rita Ora was asked about an affair with Rob Kardashian – the brother of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. These two were in a relationship eight years ago, but, apparently, for Rita, this is too long ago, because she managed to forget about her romance with Rob.

“Oh, I completely forgot about it … It was a very short relationship. I was very young. But it was great. It was fun. It was a lot of fun. This is all that I can remember, ” the singer commented on the affair with Kardashian.

Then Rita brought up the topic of relationships with celebrities and explained why she meets famous people. “I’m not a genius in love. It’s just much easier to meet a celebrity in my circles, ” the singer said.

When asked if she had ever been in love, Rita said: “We all ultimately strive for happiness. If love is happiness, then yes, it was. “

Ora and Kardashian started dating in October 2012 and broke up two months later. Soon after breaking up with Rita, Rob said that his beloved had cheated on him, but did not give her name. Perhaps he was talking about Rita.

In addition to Rob, Ora previously dated Calvin Harris, Bruno Mars, Travis Barker, Andrew Garfield, and Tommy Hilfiger’s son, rapper Ricky Hill.