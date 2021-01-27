Rio de Janeiro has abandoned a plan to hold a carnival in July

Brazil tries to cope with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will not be possible to hold a traditional carnival in Rio de Janeiro in July, the new mayor of the city said, while the second wave of coronavirus in Brazil is gaining momentum.

Eduardo Paes tweeted that he understands the economic and cultural benefits of the city’s world-famous carnival, which was originally scheduled for February.

At the same time, he noted that it is impossible to hold this event even in the middle of the year.

“At the moment, it doesn’t even make sense for me to think that we can hold a carnival in July,” the mayor wrote, accompanying the tweet with photos of his participation in previous celebrations. “I want to inform you that we will not be holding a carnival in mid-2021,” he added.

The new delay was not a surprise. Brazil is struggling to recover from a brutal second wave of the pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people. The country ranks second in the world in the number of deaths from coronavirus.