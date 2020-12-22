Rihanna’s fan recorded an unexpected meeting with her at a gas station

Last week, 32-year-old Rihanna flew in a private plane to her native Barbados to celebrate Christmas with family and friends. On the island, the singer lives an ordinary life and does not try to hide from the paparazzi.

For example, the other day, one of the residents met Riri at one of the gas stations. The star happily greeted the fan and starred with him in a short video for his social networks. The fan himself called this communication with Rihanna a real Christmas present. In the video, the star shouts joyfully “Barbados!” And also talks about the circumstances of the meeting with the fan.

We’re at a gas station now! We’re not even here to buy gas. We didn’t even get here by car, ” said Rihanna, who, apparently, dropped by the gas station to buy something in the store.

It is not known whether Rihanna was accompanied by her new boyfriend A $ AP Rocky on the trip to her homeland. According to rumours, the couple has been together for several months and practically do not part.