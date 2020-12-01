Rihanna is dating A$AP Rocky

In January of this year, Rihanna broke up with the heir to one of the richest Arab families, Hassan Jameel. And, apparently, she quickly plunged into a new relationship – with A$AP Rocky. At least rumours about this also appeared at the beginning of this year, but they received confirmation only the other day. People have written about this authoritatively, citing their trusted sources.

When exactly the friendship between the singer and the rapper grew into something more remains unclear. Just after The Sun first wrote about the novel in January, E! Online has denied this assumption. In the summer, A$AP Rocky became the hero of the advertising campaign for Fenty Skin, a brand owned by Rihanna. And at the end of November, the couple was noticed in New York – together with friends, the stars dined at the Beatrice Inn restaurant. We add that the rapper and the singer have appeared more than once and even posed for photographers together – however, the press has always taken this rather calmly.