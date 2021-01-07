Rihanna boasts a surprise gift from her lover A $ AP Rocky

Singer and model Rihanna shared a snapshot of an unexpected New Year’s gift from her lover, rapper A $ AP Rocky on her Instagram account.

In the photo, the celebrity poses in a gold bra and a fluffy skirt, which she casually lifts and reveals gold sandals with heels and a long strap that encircles the leg to mid-thigh. Shoes are a gift. The fact is that the rapper developed this model in cooperation with the AWGE agency. These are gladiator sandals embellished with crystals.

“New Year’s Resolution: Apply Pressure,” the celebrity signs the picture.

Fans highly appreciated both the image and the gift of Rihanna’s lover. In the comments, they shower the singer with compliments and assure that the sandals successfully complement the attractive image.

Other subscribers noted that Rihanna is “pressured” by not releasing the new music they are looking forward to. It turns out that the singer’s last record was presented in 2016.

Rihanna’s relationship with A $ AP Rocky became known late last year. Several insiders confirmed that the celebrities officially became a couple and spent the entire vacation together.