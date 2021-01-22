Rihanna and Chrissy Teigen reacted to Joe Biden’s presidency

Joe Biden officially took office, which was greeted with enthusiasm by many celebrities. The Barbadian pop star Rihanna originally celebrated the beginning of a new era. On Twitter, the singer posted a photo in which she throws out trash bags in a spectacular outfit – a clear allusion to Donald Trump.

Chrissy Teigen followed the inauguration in Washington: her husband John Legend performed at a concert after the ceremony. The model was shocked to find out who the president’s official Twitter account is now subscribed to. Among the 11 lucky ones, she is the only one who is not directly related to Biden.

“Oh, my God!!! – wrote Chrissy, having learned what an honour she had. “Maybe I shouldn’t tweet anymore.” The secret is that earlier Teigen asked the United States current president to subscribe to her because Trump blocked it four years ago. And Biden remembered it!

Other celebrities, including Marvel star Mark Ruffalo, are happy to see Joe Biden in the post. “He’s finally gone. The nightmare has come to an end, ” the actor wrote, impartially speaking about Trump. Bibi Rexa added, “I just want to tell you. It’s never too late to follow your dreams. Joe Biden is 78 and today becomes the President of the United States. Do not give up”.