Ricky Martin shared a rare snapshot of their youngest son with husband Jwan Yosef

Last year, Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef became parents again – their son Renn was born, whom a surrogate mother gave birth to.

Married to artist Jwan Yosef, with whom Martin officially registered almost two years ago, the singer is raising four children. They have a common daughter Lucia, who will soon celebrate her second birthday, as well as 12-year-old sons Ricky Matteo and Valentino. All children were born by surrogate mothers.

Recently, the singer said that raising teenagers is already a real challenge.

They are already in their teens, and this is getting scary. On top of that, we are dealing with a lockdown. And you have to hear something like: “This is my room! Get out of here!” – he told about the eldest sons.

However, he noted that his children are wonderful and hinted that he was not against replenishment in the family.