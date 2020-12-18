Ricky Martin shared a rare snapshot of their youngest son with husband Jwan Yosef
Last year, Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef became parents again – their son Renn was born, whom a surrogate mother gave birth to.
Married to artist Jwan Yosef, with whom Martin officially registered almost two years ago, the singer is raising four children. They have a common daughter Lucia, who will soon celebrate her second birthday, as well as 12-year-old sons Ricky Matteo and Valentino. All children were born by surrogate mothers.
Recently, the singer said that raising teenagers is already a real challenge.
They are already in their teens, and this is getting scary. On top of that, we are dealing with a lockdown. And you have to hear something like: “This is my room! Get out of here!” – he told about the eldest sons.
However, he noted that his children are wonderful and hinted that he was not against replenishment in the family.
These two are really cool guys. They do well in school and have a beautiful younger sister and brother. I am very proud of them and I am very lucky to have such a family. Some people think I’m crazy, but I like a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me. That’s all I can say. Jwan is going crazy now, but everything is fine, – he admitted in an interview with ET.