Ricky Martin confused fans with a bleached beard

Ricky Martin loves experimentation. True, sometimes in this way, he manages to shock his fans.

The other day, the artist posted a fresh photo on his Twitter, in which he showed himself from an interesting angle. He took a selfie, trying to focus on the coast and the sea, and captured part of his face. And fans could see that the swarthy Martin has a completely white beard with a red tint.

“When you get bored – bleach”, – wrote in the caption to Ricky’s photo.

Recall that Ricky Martin is a famous musician. He began his career at the age of 12 when he became involved in the boyish pop group Menudo. After the artist began to conquer Latin America, Asia and Europe, but for a long time, he could not become famous all over the world. And only 1999 was a turning point for Ricky Martin. Then he released the single Livin ‘la Vida Loca, which made him a star of the first magnitude. Note that the singer is married to Jvana Yosef and has long admitted his non-traditional sexual orientation. Martin and Yosef have four children: 11-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo, one-year-old son Rennes and 2-year-old daughter Lucia.