Revealed how much more expensive become “Nord Stream-2”

Executive Director of the Capital Market Department “Univer Capital” Artem Tuzov spoke about the amount of increase in the price of “Nord stream-2” in idle conditions due to the shift in construction deadlines. According to him, the project has risen in price by about 0.8 billion euros.

“According to various sources, the failure of the construction schedule brought additional costs for 0.8 billion euros (the total cost of construction is about 10 billion euros),” Tuzov told.

He recalled that the acquisition of the ship “Akademik Chersky” cost Gazprom $ 1 billion, not including the cost of re-equipping the ship to work on the project, which amounted to about 900 million rubles.

Nevertheless, the expert stressed that sanctions from the United States can still affect the construction, as Western companies in many areas of activity will be under the threat of appropriate sanctions from Washington.

The restrictions are laid down in the United States’ defense budget, which on Monday passed the US House of Representatives, bypassing the veto imposed by President Donald Trump. Now the document is going to be considered in the Senate.