Reuters reports Huawei plans to sell P and Mate smartphones, the company denies everything

Yesterday, the news agency Reuters, citing its source, reported that Huawei is considering withdrawing from the premium mobile phone market due to US sanctions. In addition, the manufacturer wants to sell its flagship brands P and Mate series. It turned out that the information was unreliable. Huawei has officially denied it.

“Huawei has learned of unconfirmed rumors regarding the possible sale of flagship smartphone brands. There is no reason for this. Huawei currently has no such plans. We remain fully committed to the smartphone business. We will continue to provide our customers worldwide with first-class products and an unrivaled user experience.”