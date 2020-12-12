Retailers confirm the presence of a stylus on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, but in a special case

German retailers have already received some information about the new flagships of the Samsung Galaxy S21 line and shared it with reporters.

First of all, they confirm the information about the presence of the S Pen stylus, but, as expected, only the older version – Galaxy S21 Ultra – will receive it.

But the smartphone will not have a special compartment in the case for the stylus, like the Galaxy Note gadgets. Instead, a special case will be provided for the pen.

In addition, retailers have shared details on the modifications and colors of the flagships. So, the younger Galaxy S21 will receive options with 128 and 256 GB of ROM, as well as the largest number of colors: gray, white, pink and purple.

The Galaxy S21 + will have the same storage capacities – 128 and 256 GB, but there are only three colors: silver, black and purple.

Finally, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will boast 128, 256 and 512 GB of storage and classic silver and black colors.

Recall that all three new items will be presented on January 14, but sales will start later.