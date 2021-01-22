Resident Evil Village will still be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 7, 2021

Capcom has released a new trailer for Resident Evil Village, which announced the release date for the game and clarified platforms.

Rumors about the release of Resident Evil Village on consoles of the now past generation were not exaggerated. Apparently Capcom looked at the shortage of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and decided to reach a wider audience. Therefore, Resident Evil Village will be released not only on the next-generation consoles and PC, but also on the PlayStation 4 with Xbox One. The release date of the game has been set for May 7, 2021.

The release date and new platforms were announced in the third trailer. The video also showed the main villainous faces, a bit of “paranormalism” and zombie-like scum. Capcom has moved further away from the topic of viruses and zombies, and now players will fight against mythical monsters.

Capcom also released a demo version of Resident Evil Village, but only for the PlayStation 5. In addition, the trial version cannot be used to fight or create items. The main task of the player is to get out of the castle dungeon. So you won’t be able to evaluate the updated mechanics, but PS5 owners will be able to appreciate the quality of graphics and sound.