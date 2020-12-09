Researchers have shown a Russian-European rover for landing on Mars

Scientists from Russia and Europe installed the Rosalind Franklin rover on the platform and showed its photographs for the first time. The device is slated to launch in 2022.

The researchers noted that they had reached a “key point” in preparation for a joint European-Russian mission to Mars, which is scheduled to launch in 2022. The rover “Rosalind Franklin,” which will search for life on the planet, was attached to the “Kazachok” platform, it will bring it to the Red Planet’s surface.

In the photo presented by scientists, the device is folded to go to Mars and land on the planet. The rover and lifeboat would later be encapsulated and then attached to the cruise module.

The capsule’s mission is to protect the robot and its platform from the heat that occurs when entering the atmosphere of Mars. The cruise module is a vehicle that, once launched, completes the entire mission to the Red Planet.

The ExoMars-2022 project, which includes the rover’s launch, is a joint mission of Roscosmos and the European Space Agency (ESA). The researchers plan that by 2022 the Proton launch vehicle will send the Kazachok landing platform to Mars, which will also be used as a scientific station on the planet. Scientists have not yet determined the device’s exact landing site, but they are considering the northern hemisphere of Mars, which is considered the safest place on the planet.

The device can extract soil samples from depths of up to two meters, pre-analyze them in situ and send compressed data to researchers back to Earth. Rover will also be looking for possible microbiological life. The researchers note that they want more detailed information about the Red Planet.