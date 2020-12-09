Researchers have found a way to protect very fragile quantum systems by making the model symmetric.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have found that quanta can remain inextricably linked or entangled, even if random breaks occur between them. They found that this effect can be achieved by using symmetry in quantum systems.

Quantum systems are built based on particles’ special behavior at the atomic level: these systems can be used in computers to perform ultra-fast computations. Whereas a conventional computer bit is an electrical switch that can be set to one or zero, a quantum bit or qubit can be both one and zero simultaneously.

However, qubits are extremely finicky, so the slightest noise in their environment can lead to rupture and entanglement, noted Dr. Showan Dutta of the Cambridge Cavendish Laboratory, the paper’s first author.

A group of researchers figured out how to solve this problem: they modeled an atomic system in the form of a lattice in which the atoms are close to each other. The authors found that if the noise did not affect the particles on the left and right sides. This amazing property was achieved thanks to a special type of symmetry that keeps all pairs together.

This discovery, the researchers believe, will become the basis for ultrafast quantum computers.