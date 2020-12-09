Research: Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Nestlé emit the most plastic in the world for the third year in a row

Eco-activists conducted a study in 50 countries worldwide and determined that these three companies are the leaders in terms of emissions of plastic waste. They note that the situation has not changed in three years.

Free Plastic activists noted that the three companies had made “zero progress” in reducing plastic waste. For the third year in a row, they have become the leader in emissions of one of the most hazardous and durable types of waste.

In their annual audit, the researchers note that the Coca-Cola Company ranked first in the world in terms of the amount of plastic waste – its bottles are most often found on beaches, rivers, parks, and other places in 51 of the 55 countries surveyed. In 2019, waste from their products was the most prevalent in 37 out of 51 countries.

An annual audit conducted by 15,000 volunteers worldwide revealed the largest number of plastic products from global brands found in the largest number of countries. This year they collected 346 thousand plastic waste units, 63% of which could be identified with the company logo.

Green initiatives have already criticized Coca-Cola for sticking to plastic bottles – the company noted that they are popular with their customers. In March 2020, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestlé, and Unilever were convicted of emissions of over half a million tons of plastics in six developing countries annually. This became known from a study by the non-governmental organization Tearfund.

“The world’s largest polluting corporations say they are working hard to tackle pollution, but instead they continue to produce harmful single-use plastic packaging,” said Emma Priestland, coordinator of the global Free Plastic Campaign.

Pristland added that the only way to stop the growing amount of plastic waste is to ban its production, phase out disposable tableware, and introduce reusable systems.