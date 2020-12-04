Research: Air pollution killed 68 thousand people in the United States

According to the report of an international team of scientists from 35 large organizations and institutes, air pollution in the United States has led to the death of about 68 thousand people. Simultaneously, the temperature rise reduced many enterprises’ performance in the service sector, manufacturing, agriculture, and construction.

In 2018, more than 68,000 people died due to air pollution in the United States alone. About 25,000 of these deaths were due to particles released into the air by agricultural and transport companies.

The report, prepared in collaboration with over 100 experts from 35 organizations, including the World Health Organization, the World Bank, University College London, and Tsinghua University in Beijing, also details some global warming impacts.

The researchers noted that they decided to study at once a complex of problems in their scientific work since they are often related to each other. “This is similar to the practice of doctors – we cannot take one problem and consider it alone. It is probably linked to other problems or even exacerbates them,” the scientists noted. “We must take a holistic approach to address these issues.”

“We are already witnessing the harm that affects millions of people around the world – this is the coronavirus, climate change, and other disasters. If we do not urgently take some measures to protect the health of the population, this will lead to great losses.” Rene Salas, Lead Author of the Report

Air pollution killed 19,000 people aged 65 and over in the United States in 2018, the report said. The hottest days resulted in the loss of 2 billion hours of US labor in services, manufacturing, agriculture, and construction.

Global warming has also led to increased risks of forest fires. Thus, part of the US population suffers from reduced performance or inability to withstand threats to their health due to climate change.

“In the US, we see clear evidence that some communities are more burdened by warming,” said Jeremy Hess, one of the report’s authors. “We still have a great opportunity to eliminate vulnerabilities and increase our resilience to stress.”