Republicans have blamed Trump for the attack on the Capitol

US President Donald Trump is responsible for the attack of protesters on the Capitol, said on Wednesday the leader of the Republican minority in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

“The president is responsible for the attack of protesters on Congress on Wednesday. He should have immediately condemned the crowd when he saw what was happening. These facts require immediate action from President Trump, accepting his share of responsibility,” McCarthy said during the impeachment debate.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is expected to vote on impeachment on Wednesday. This will make Trump the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the lower house.