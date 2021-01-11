Republicans blocked Trump’s Immediate Removal under the 25th Amendment

Congressmen from the Republican Party of the United States blocked the resolution of the Democratic Party to remove the current president of the country, Donald Trump, reports Fox News.

Earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer called on Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to the US constitution and vote on removing Trump from the president’s duties. It allows the immediate termination of the powers of the 45th American leader as head of state.

Democrats called for the resolution to be approved unanimously without a vote, but Republicans disagreed. Now the Democrats plan to put the document to a vote on Tuesday, January 12.

At the same time, Democrats on Monday introduced another resolution to the House of Representatives – to impeach the current president, accusing him of “inciting rebellion.”