Republicans and Democrats agree on power-sharing in the US Senate

The absence of an agreement on the division of power in the upper house would threaten the legislative agenda of US President Joseph Biden, The Washington Post newspaper notes.

Republicans and Democrats have agreed to jointly govern the US Senate and maintain filibuster – a procedure for artificially delaying debates in the upper house of the legislature to ensure the rights of the minority. This was announced on Monday evening by the leader of the Republican minority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, on his Twitter page.

“Today, two Democratic senators confirmed that they would not vote for the repeal of the filibuster. They agreed with President Joe Biden and with me that no majority in the Senate should abolish the right of future minorities of both parties,” the statement said. – The legislative “filibuster” is a key part of the 2001 agreement on the division of powers in the Senate [with an equal number of seats for Republicans and Democrats]. With these guarantees, I look forward to moving forward with the precedent of this power-sharing arrangement model.”

Representatives of both parties now control an equal number of seats in the Senate – 50 each. However, since the post of vice president is now occupied by Democrat Kamala Harris, her party members automatically have an advantage. According to the legislation, the deputy head of the US administration is the chairman of the Senate. He can vote if the positions of lawmakers are equally divided when considering a particular issue.

Currently, 60 out of 100 senators are required to end a debate on an initiative. At the same time, Democrats have previously proposed a simple majority, which would deprive the minority of the opportunity to use filibuster tactics. A lack of agreement on power-sharing in the upper house would threaten Biden’s legislative agenda, The Washington Post notes.

The record in filibuster practice in the United States belongs to Senator Strom Thurmond (1902-2003) of South Carolina, who in 1957 spoke continuously from the podium for 24 hours and 18 minutes.