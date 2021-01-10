Republican Senator Toomey called on Trump to resign

Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania called on his fellow party member President Donald Trump to resign.

“The best way forward is for this person to be in our rearview mirrors… At this point, there may not be a suitable path to impeachment, but of course, he can resign, and that would be an excellent outcome of the case,” Toomey said in an interview with CNN.

“I think the president has committed offenses that deserve impeachment, but I don’t know if it will be possible in practice to secure impeachment in the remaining days,” Toomey said.

According to him, no matter how quickly the House of Representatives and the Senate act, they may not have time to impeach Trump until January 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is due to take office. At the same time, the possibility of impeaching Trump after leaving office looks doubtful from the point of view of the constitution, Toomey said.

Democrats plan to impeach Trump or remove him under the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution for failing to lead the country if the cabinet agrees to it.