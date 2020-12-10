Report on results of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine trials published

A full report with the results of clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine by pharmaceutical companies BioNTech and Pfizer was published on Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

According to the report, the final analysis of data from clinical trials of the BNT162b2 candidate vaccine by BioNTech and Pfizer showed its effectiveness at 95% in subjects 16 years and older. The study involved more than 43.5 thousand people, half of whom were vaccinated with the vaccine; the other half received a placebo.

The BNT162b2 vaccine was reported to work at an equally high level regardless of “age, gender, race, ethnicity, body mass index, and the presence of comorbidities.” It is noted that the effectiveness of the vaccine among participants with hypertension was analyzed separately, but the results were also successful in 95% of cases.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed the effectiveness of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine. After that, US President Donald Trump expressed hope that the medical regulator FDA will approve the Pfizer vaccine within a few days for use in the US.