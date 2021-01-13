Rematch of Povetkin and White will take place on March 6

A rematch between Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin and Briton Dillian White is due on March 6, according to boxingscene.com.

Promoter Eddie Hearn announced this on the air of the show on the streaming service DAZN. It is expected that the official date of the fight, which will take place in the UK, will be announced on Friday. In all likelihood, the fight will take place without spectators.

At the end of August, Povetkin knocked out White in the UK in the fifth round, winning the interim WBC belt. The rematch was scheduled for November 21 but did not take place due to the coronavirus in the Russian.