Released stable version of Android 11 (One UI 3.0) for Galaxy M31

Samsung, a month after testing Android 11 on the Galaxy M31, has released a stable version of the software for it.

The Galaxy M31 is the company’s first budget smartphone to feature a fresh version of Android. The firmware has build number M315FXXU2BUAC, January security patch and a new proprietary One UI 3.0 shell. We will remind, she received an updated interface, slightly changed the appearance of the camera, new proprietary applications, the function of double-clicking on the desktop to lock the smartphone, an updated Bixby assistant and much more. All the details about the shell can be found here.

The owners of smartphones in India have started receiving the firmware so far. In other regions, the update will appear a little later.