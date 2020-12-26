Released beta version of EMUI 11 for old smartphones and tablets Huawei and Honor

Huawei and Honor continue to test the fresh EMUI 11 skin on their devices. This time, manufacturers have released beta firmware for older flagship smartphones and tablets.

The system was released for 14 devices:

HUAWEI Mate 20

HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS

HUAWEI Mate 20X

HUAWEI Mate 20X 5G

HUAWEI Mate X

HUAWEI Nova 5 Pro

HONOR 20

HONOR 20 Pro

HONOR V20

HONOR Magic 2

HUAWEI MediaPad M6 10.8

HUAWEI MediaPad M6 8.4

HUAWEI MediaPad M6 Turbo

For now, only users in China can test the latest firmware. On the global market, the beta version will be released a little later. By the way, all of the above devices are powered by the flagship Kirin 980 processor. It was released two years ago. The SoC is built on a 7-nanometer process technology and has a three-cluster architecture: two Cortex-A76 cores up to 2.6 GHz, two Cortex-A76 cores up to 1.92 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8 GHz.