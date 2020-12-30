Reese Witherspoon spoke about the public joke of ex-wife Ryan Phillippe, which hurt her a lot

Reese Witherspoon, 44, and her 46-year-old ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, were honoured to win an Oscar in 2002 for Best Makeup and Hair. The couple went on stage together and were very excited. When it came time to name the winner, Reese asked Ryan to do it, but Ryan answered her: “You make more money than me, so speak up.” That year, the prize in this category was taken by the film “The Lord of the Rings”.

The other day, the actress appeared on the Conversation podcast, and the presenter asked how she then reacted to her husband’s harsh words. Witherspoon admitted that she had already forgotten about this case after so many years, but then she felt embarrassed because she earned several times more than her husband.

“You reminded me of this, and I remembered that it once was. And you are right, when Phillippe said his phrase, it was not according to the script, ” the actress shared.

She also added: “There are so few women who really make good money, so sometimes they are ashamed of it. Often they are expected to do more and give more than, for example, men in the same financial situation. But now gender norms have changed a lot compared to the 2000s. ”

Recall that Phillippe and Witherspoon were married from 1999 to 2008. During this time, the couple had two children: daughter Ava, now 21 years old, and son Deacon, who celebrated her 17th birthday this year. Reese is now married to Jim Thoth, with whom she has a common son, Tennessee.