Redmi K40 lineup will have three smartphones

We have already written that Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, is preparing new flagships Redmi K40 for release. Now the Chinese insider Digital Chat Station has shared new details about them.

So, according to his information, the line will include not two, but three models at once. These are smartphones Redmi K40, K40S, and K40 Pro.

The older model Redmi K40 Pro will receive a top-end Snapdragon 888 processor and, according to an insider, the main camera with a 108-megapixel sensor. And all this at an affordable price – from 2999 yuan in China (about $465).

In addition, the Redmi K40 and K40S are expected to have other processors – Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 870.

The official announcement is likely to happen before the end of the month, although there is no official date yet.