Record damage from natural disasters in 2020 amounted to $150 billion

Natural disasters in 2020 caused $150 billion in damage to humanity.

According to a report by Christian Aid charity, the scale of damage from climatic storms in 2020 exceeded the indicators of 2019 and demonstrated the long-term effects of global warming. At the same time, natural disasters took the lives of at least 3.5 thousand people over the year and forced more than 13.5 million to leave their homes.

The report notes that in 2020 in the Atlantic Ocean region there were a record number of hurricanes: they killed at least 400 people, and the damage amounted to $41 billion. It is assumed that their number will only grow.

In low-income countries, according to the report, only 4% of assets affected by natural disasters were insured, compared with 60% in high-income countries.

It is noted that since the end of the 19th century, the average temperatures around the planet have increased by at least 1.1 degrees: a significant share of the growth has occurred in the last 50 years.