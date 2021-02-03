Rebel Wilson broke up with millionaire boyfriend

The 40-year-old star of the films “Bachelors” and “Dirty Scammers” Rebel Wilson broke up with young millionaire boyfriend, 29-year-old Jacob Bush.

The first to break up with her lover was the actress herself. She posted on Instagram a post accompanied by the caption “a single girl is heading to the Super Bowl.”

The celebrity breakup was later confirmed in an interview with Page Six by a source from Wilson’s inner circle.

Recall that the romance of Rebel and Jacob became known in September 2020. Then they appeared together at a concert in defence of nature in Monte Carlo.

An insider for People magazine reported that the actress and businessman met in 2019 and communicated actively, even in different countries during the spring quarantine.

By the way, in 2020, Wilson surprised the audience with phenomenal weight loss. The actress decided to take up health in self-isolation and successfully brought herself into shape, dropping 20 kg.