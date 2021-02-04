Realme X7 debuted in the global market

Realme launched the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro smartphones in China in September 2020. In December, the Pro version debuted on the global market, and now the turn has come to the regular Realme X7.

The device differs from the Chinese model. He became a copy of the Realme V15, which was shown in early January. The novelty received a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution. The screen supports 180Hz touch readout rate and 600 nits peak brightness. The panel has a built-in fingerprint scanner as well as a hole for a 16MP front camera. The Dimensity 800U chip is responsible for the performance of the global version of the Realme X7, and a 4310 mAh battery with 50-watt charging is responsible for autonomy. The main camera in the novelty is triple with sensors of 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP. The device will be delivered with the Realme UI 2.0 shell and in two modifications: 6/128 GB or 8/128 GB.

Realme X7 will start selling in India on February 12 with a price tag of $275. In other regions, the smartphone, in theory, will appear a little later.