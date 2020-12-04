Realme X50 Pro received Realme UI 2.0 with Android 11 OS

Realme in September launched testing of the Android 11 OS on the flagship Realme X50 Pro, and now, finally, has released a stable version of the software for the device.

According to the company’s official forum, the firmware was released with build number RMX2076PU_11.C.16. So far, only smartphone owners in India have begun to receive it. In other markets, the system will be released a little later.

The update received a huge list of changes. Naturally, the main thing is the proprietary Realme UI 2.0 shell. It is very similar to ColorOS 11, which is installed in OPPO smartphones. The shell has an updated interface, advanced Always-On Display settings, a dark theme with three shades of black, bubble notifications, a redesigned media bar, a new model for working with multiple windows, and much more.

Recall that the Realme UI 2.0 beta version was received by the Realme 7 Pro smartphone the other day.