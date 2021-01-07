Realme today unveiled its first smartphone in 2021 – Realme V15

Realme today unveiled its first smartphone in 2021 – the Realme V15.

The smartphone received a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FullHD + resolution with a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz and a peak brightness of 600 nits. A fingerprint scanner is built into the screen, while a 16MP front camera has a round notch in the left corner.

Inside, a Dimensity 800U processor with 5G support is installed in conjunction with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM. The 4310mAh battery supports 50W fast charging. The novelty is running Realme UI 1 based on Android 10. But Realme has promised to soon release Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

As for the main camera, it is triple here: the 64-megapixel main sensor is complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macromodule.

In China, the Realme V15 will go on sale on January 14 with a price tag of $ 230.

There are three colors available, but the most interesting one is Koi. It is 3 grams heavier and 0.2 mm thicker than the other two versions, and has a back panel made with a double-coated process with a double texture to reflect light from different angles.