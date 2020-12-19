Realme revealed the detailed characteristics of the smart watch Watch S Pro

On December 23, Realme will present the Watch S, Watch S Pro, and Watch S Master Edition smartwatches. Although several days before the presentation, a page of the older Watch S Pro model with detailed characteristics has already appeared on Realme’s official website.

So, the watch will receive a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch screen with a resolution of 454 × 454 pixels, brightness up to 450 nits, and a contrast ratio of 100,000: 1. The case is round in shape, made of stainless steel, and has a water resistance of 5ATM (up to 50 m).

The gadget is also equipped with a dual-core processor and a 420 mAh battery, which will provide up to 14 days of battery life. A full charge takes about 2 hours.

The smartwatch will also receive GPS, more than 100 watch faces, and 15 sports modes, including swimming, yoga, running, cycling, etc. Using the wearable device, you can control the camera, and play music on your smartphone, measure the level of blood oxygen and heart rate.