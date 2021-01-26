Realme plans to present its first laptop this year

According to the information that has appeared on the network, the OPPO Realme sub-brand plans to add a new category of goods to its portfolio of devices – laptops.

This was announced by Indian insider Mukul Sharma (Mukul Sharma) on Twitter. If everything goes according to plan, then the first new items will be shown in June this year.

[Exclusive] if things go as planned, the Realme laptops are set for launch sometime during June 2021. #Realme #Realmelaptop — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 25, 2021

Unfortunately, there are no details on Realme laptops yet. We can only assume that they will be budgetary. The devices will compete with the RedmiBook and will receive 11th generation Intel Core processors, Nvidia or AMD graphics, Windows 10 operating system, 8 GB of RAM, and IPS displays with 14 or 15 inches.