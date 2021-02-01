Realme launches Android 11 testing with Realme UI 2.0 for six smartphones

OPPO Realme sub-brand continues to expand the Android 11 beta testing program for its devices. This time the company has released a test firmware for six devices

The beta version of Android 11 has received smartphones Realme 6, Realme C12, Realme C15, Realme X2, Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom. Unfortunately, only Indian users can test the software. Perhaps in other regions the test assembly will be released a little later, or the devices will immediately receive a stable version of the system.

As a reminder, the Android 11 update for Realme smartphones contains the Realme UI 2.0 shell, which is similar to ColorOS 11. It has an updated interface, advanced Always-On Display settings (for supported models), a dark theme with three shades of black, bubble notifications, a redesigned panel for multimedia, a new mode for working with multiple applications, and more.