Realme is preparing new models of smart watches Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro

In May last year, the Realme brand unveiled its first smartwatch, the Realme Watch, followed by the debut of the Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro. Now the company is preparing two new models.

They were mentioned in the source code of the proprietary Realme Link application. These will be the Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro, which seem to be improved versions of the first Realme Watch.

The presence of mentions of new products hints at their imminent release. Unfortunately, the app does not reveal anything related to their characteristics and functions. But considering that the Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro will be the successors of the Realme Watch, some improvements and an increased price tag are expected.

Recall that Realme Watch received a 1.4-inch display with a resolution of 320 × 320 pixels, a square-shaped case, protected according to the IP68 standard, a heart rate, and blood oxygen level sensor, support for 14 sports modes, and a 160 mAh battery. They cost just under $55.