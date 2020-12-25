Realme CEO told what the company will show in the first quarter of 2021

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has shared with our colleagues at GSMArena the company’s plans for 2021.

Next year, Realme plans to focus on AIoT devices in addition to smartphones. That is smart gadgets for the Internet of Things. We are talking about over 100 new products in various categories. As for the first quarter of 2021, according to Sheth, the updated Realme Buds Air TWS headphones should be expected.

“2021 will be even more exciting for our AIoT segment as we plan to release over 100 products.”

In addition to them, Realme is also going to release smart bulbs in early 2021. They can be connected to the smart home system and controlled using the proprietary Realme Link application on a smartphone.

Recall that Realme is still working on the flagship smartphone Race, which will receive the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 hardware platform.