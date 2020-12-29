Realme announced Realme UI 2.0 beta testing program with Android 11 for Realme 7 and Realme X2 Pro

Following the Realme 7 Pro, Realme has launched a beta testing program for a new shell with Android 11 for two more smartphones.

We are talking about the budget device Realme 7 and the flagship Realme X2 Pro. Currently, only device users in India can apply to participate in the program. Perhaps a little later, a similar test will be launched on the global market. Or devices will immediately receive a stable software version. By the way, in the near future, the beta version of the shell should be released for the Realme 6 Pro and Realme Narzo 20 Pro models.

As a reminder, Realme UI 2.0 looks very similar to ColorOS 11 for OPPO smartphones. It has an updated interface, advanced Always-On Display settings, a dark theme with three shades of black, bubble notifications, a redesigned media bar, a new multi-app mode, and more.