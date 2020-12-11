Realme 7i appeared on the European market

Realme introduced the Realme 7i smartphone in Indonesia a couple of months ago, and now the device has debuted in Europe.

Despite the same name, the novelty is completely different from the Indonesian version. The smartphone has become a copy of the Indian model Realme Narzo 20.

Realme 7i received a plastic case, an HD+ display with an IPS matrix of 6.5 inches, a triple main camera with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP modules, a classic fingerprint scanner, and a voluminous 6000 mAh battery with 18-watt fast charging. The device is powered by an eight-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 4 GB of RAM and a 64 GB drive.

Realme 7i has already started selling in several European countries with a price tag of 158 euros.