Real Madrid set a record for most group qualifications in the Champions League

BY Sam Smith 12 Views
In the 6th round of the Champions League, the Spanish club beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-0 to take first place in Quartet B. from 1999 to 2003).

In the current Champions League, Real Madrid has scored 10 points. Madrid lost twice to Shakhtar Donetsk (2: 3 – at home and 0: 2 – away), beat Inter Milan twice (3: 2 – at home and 2: 0 – away), drew with Borussia M away (2: 2), and in the final round at the home stadium, they won against the German team (2: 0).

In the match against Borussia, Madrid striker Karim Benzema scored the 50th goal in the Champions League group stage and caught up with the record holders Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

