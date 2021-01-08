Real Madrid have decided on the future successor of Zinedine Zidane

As reported by AS, the Royal Club decided to bet on their legendary footballer Raul Gonzalez, who is currently managing the second Madrid team.

Another option for Real was former Tottenham Hotspur mentor Mauricio Pochettino, but the club turned him down after taking over Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.

Raul has been coaching Real Madrid’s second team since 2019. Under his leadership, the team won the UEFA Youth League last summer.

With 36 points in 17 rounds, Real Madrid is second in the standings of the Spanish Example. The championship Atletico leader is ahead of the creamy by 2 points but has two matches in reserve.