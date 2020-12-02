Real Madrid conceded 9 goals for the first time in 5 UEFA Champions League matches

In Kyiv, at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, the match of the 5th round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League took place. Donetsk Shakhtar beat Real Madrid 2-0 at home.

For the first time in UEFA Champions League history, Real has conceded nine goals in five group stage matches. Earlier in the current tournament, Madrid beat Inter Milan twice (2: 0, 3: 2), drew with Borussia Mönchengladbach (2: 2) and lost to Shakhtar Donetsk (2: 3).

Shakhtar scored seven points and took second place in the standings of Group B. Real Madrid (7) are in third place. Borussia Mönchengladbach (8) is in the lead in this quartet, and Inter (5), which beat the German team with a score of 3: 2, closes the standings.